Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,256 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.