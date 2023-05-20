Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $78.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Axonics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile



Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

