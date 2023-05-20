Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 3,499 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.