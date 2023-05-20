Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

