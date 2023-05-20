Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem stock opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Stories

