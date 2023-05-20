Bank of America Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.51.

NU Stock Up 2.0 %

NU stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NU by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,301,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 111,229 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 399.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 680,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 544,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng increased its holdings in shares of NU by 87.4% during the first quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

