Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$139.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$146.09.

TSE BMO opened at C$117.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.47 and a 1-year high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

