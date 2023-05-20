Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.