Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

