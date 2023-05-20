Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $4,082,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 108.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

