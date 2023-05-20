Berenberg Bank Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $38.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

