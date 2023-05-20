Beta Finance (BETA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.65 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $66.15 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

