BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,200 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners accounts for approximately 5.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.55% of BGC Partners worth $35,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGCP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,834. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.37%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

