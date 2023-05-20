BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP opened at $58.53 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

