BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

