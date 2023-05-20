BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
