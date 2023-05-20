BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $770,131.51 and approximately $23,216.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,913.23 or 1.00013856 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04260896 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $30,417.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

