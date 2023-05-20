BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $568.32 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $568.32 million and $12.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003168 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000059 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $11,797,090.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

