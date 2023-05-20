BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 78,467 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,538,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,036,447.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.44 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

