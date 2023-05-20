BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 78,467 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,538,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,036,447.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.
- On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $1,032,997.28.
- On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $772,011.83.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $68,166.45.
- On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $993,556.56.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.44 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
