Blair William & Co. IL Has $34.99 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $448.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.95.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

