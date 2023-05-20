Blair William & Co. IL Invests $29.61 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 230,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $159,359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $71,276,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $146.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.66.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at $18,450,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,450,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,192 shares in the company, valued at $39,767,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,116 shares of company stock worth $48,297,181. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

