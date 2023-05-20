Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.