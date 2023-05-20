Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 854 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

