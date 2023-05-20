Blair William & Co. IL Sells 38,720 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.64% of Sprout Social worth $50,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,000,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 20.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 979,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 168,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

