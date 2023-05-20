Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238,840 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.57% of Trex worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Trex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trex by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $56.56 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.