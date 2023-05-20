Block (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Block Trading Down 1.5 %

Block stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after buying an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

