Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.19.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 9,704,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,842. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $139,745.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 149,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,419,676.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $139,745.39. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 149,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,572 shares of company stock worth $6,345,545. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.