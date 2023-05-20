boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $12.50 during midday trading on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.