Bowie Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 4.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Intuit stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.03. 1,234,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

