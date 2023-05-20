Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 19,398,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,179,550. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

