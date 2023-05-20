Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 59,253 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,253 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $60,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 3,615,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

