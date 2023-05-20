Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $176.39 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740,338 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $176,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,679,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,884,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

