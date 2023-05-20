Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $72.88

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

