Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $150.50

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $179.46 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $2.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

