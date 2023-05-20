Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $20.88

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.75. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $510.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.