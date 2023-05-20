Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $31.88

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter.

RVMD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.