Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $31.88

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter.

RVMD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

