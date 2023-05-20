Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $121.61 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

