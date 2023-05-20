Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 642 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

NYSE CNQ opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

