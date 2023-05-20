Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Up 6.3%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.46 and last traded at $216.94. Approximately 1,306,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,671,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,804 shares of company stock worth $60,645,997. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

