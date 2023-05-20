Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

CVE:CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.