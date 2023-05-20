Camden National Bank Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

