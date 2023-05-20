Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

