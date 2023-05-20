Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.