Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $188,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Canadian Solar by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,777 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

