Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Raised to $1.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Cano Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CANO stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.02. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.27 million. Research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

