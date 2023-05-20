CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Trading Down 3.2 %

PRTS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,604.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,179 shares of company stock worth $1,620,998. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 850,110 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 896,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

