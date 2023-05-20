Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $165.78 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

