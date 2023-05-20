Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.6001603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

