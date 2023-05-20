Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.69 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $13.69 million and $715,362.33 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

