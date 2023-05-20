Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.19 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.62 ($0.21). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 748,600 shares.

Chariot Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £157.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,632.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.