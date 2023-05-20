Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. Chase has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $118.65.

Insider Activity

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $467,220. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Stories

