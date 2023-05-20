Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Articles

