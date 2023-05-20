China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:CGA opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
