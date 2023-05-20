China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

